Wendys (WEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wendys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEN stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

In other Wendys news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Earnings History for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

