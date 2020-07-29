Wendys (WEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wendys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEN stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

In other Wendys news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

