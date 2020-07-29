Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

Shares of SSNC opened at $56.40 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

