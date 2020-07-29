WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$43.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Earnings History for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR)

