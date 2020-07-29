Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million.

In related news, Director Robert J. Lipstein purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,251.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

