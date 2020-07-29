Cormark Comments on Teranga Gold Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teranga Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$180.04 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Teranga Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Teranga Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teranga Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.42.

Shares of Teranga Gold stock opened at C$15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -120.93. Teranga Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.86 and a 52-week high of C$16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

