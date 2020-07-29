Stella-Jones (SJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.65 million.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$41.40 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$23.34 and a 1 year high of C$42.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,376.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,476.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

