Stella-Jones (SJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.65 million.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$41.40 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$23.34 and a 1 year high of C$42.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,376.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,476.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Earnings History for Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Honeywell International Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Honeywell International Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
ONEOK, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
ONEOK, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Fiverr International to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Fiverr International to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Centurylink to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Centurylink to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Bain Capital Specialty Finance to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Bain Capital Specialty Finance to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Acadia Realty Trust Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Acadia Realty Trust Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report