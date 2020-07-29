BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price target on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $85.38 on Monday. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and a PE ratio of -89.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

