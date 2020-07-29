Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Northland Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPE. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $494.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.87.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $289.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

