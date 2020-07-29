Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$92.02 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$75.91 and a 12-month high of C$109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$92.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Thomson Reuters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.60, for a total value of C$1,154,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,592.40.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

