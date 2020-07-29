TravelCenters of America (TA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.96.

TA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

