Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRI opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.82.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

