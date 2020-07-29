FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

