Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Trading Down 2.7%

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77, 75,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 122,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFLWF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 price objective on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Friday, June 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Fire & Flower Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market. As of April 5, 2019, the company operated 11 Fire & Flower branded stores in Canada. It is also involved in wholesale cannabis supply business in Saskatchewan.

