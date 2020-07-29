ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.20.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,839,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271,805 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 2,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 7,047,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,040,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705,384 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 10,440,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,434,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

