Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc is a blank check company. The company is based in Beverly Hills, California.

