Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) Trading Down 5.9%

Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.11, approximately 5,542,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,674,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Oragenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Oragenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

