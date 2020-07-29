Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) Trading Up 2.8%

Spark Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOV)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.10, approximately 1,462 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

About Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.