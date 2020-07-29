Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Washington Federal Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 16.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

