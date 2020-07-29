AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Shares Down 0.8%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.71, 40,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 38,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) by 1,013.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

