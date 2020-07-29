Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Trading Down 1.1%

Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55, 27 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Resona from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

