Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst (LON:ASEI) Shares Up 1.5%

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 267 ($3.29), 23,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 308.25. The company has a market cap of $133.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.93.

In related news, insider Richard Burns acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($66,453.36).

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

