KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB) shares dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €280.00 ($314.61) and last traded at €282.00 ($316.85), approximately 13 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €286.00 ($321.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €251.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €258.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

About KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB)

KSB SE & Co KGaA manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related systems. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and Service. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in manufacturing, chemical/petrochemical, and transportation industries; energy supply; water transport; waste water treatment; construction/building services; and the hydraulic transportation of solids in mining.

