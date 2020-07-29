Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) & Future Healthcare of America (NYSE:FUTU) Head to Head Analysis

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and Future Healthcare of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 12.52% 14.73% 1.93% Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stifel Financial and Future Healthcare of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 2 1 1 0 1.75 Future Healthcare of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus price target of $50.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.56%. Future Healthcare of America has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential downside of 39.73%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Future Healthcare of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Future Healthcare of America shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Stifel Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stifel Financial and Future Healthcare of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $3.34 billion 0.96 $448.40 million N/A N/A Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Future Healthcare of America.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Future Healthcare of America on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates and manages in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

