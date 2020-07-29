Contrasting CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CDK Global alerts:

82.4% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CDK Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CDK Global and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Exela Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

CDK Global currently has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.96%. Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 571.64%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than CDK Global.

Risk and Volatility

CDK Global has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 0.35% -59.38% 13.08% Exela Technologies -31.82% N/A -12.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CDK Global and Exela Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.91 billion 2.79 $124.00 million $3.14 14.00 Exela Technologies $1.56 billion 0.06 -$509.12 million ($1.61) -0.42

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CDK Global beats Exela Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions, such as the management of digital advertising spend for automotive retailers, automotive retailer associations, and OEMs; and professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 28,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.