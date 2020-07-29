Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.40. Black Hills reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $356,773.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,606,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 458,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 26.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 836,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after buying an additional 172,753 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.62%.

Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

