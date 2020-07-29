Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded at Pivotal Research

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE:WWW opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $96,028.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.