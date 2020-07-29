Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Watsco (NYSE:WSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $226.41 on Monday. Watsco has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $232.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.06 and its 200 day moving average is $170.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Watsco by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

