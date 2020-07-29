Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Watsco (NYSE:WSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.
Shares of WSO stock opened at $226.41 on Monday. Watsco has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $232.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.06 and its 200 day moving average is $170.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Watsco by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
