Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.22). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNCR shares. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $59,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,526 shares in the company, valued at $767,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,483 shares of company stock worth $179,704. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $152.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.96. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

