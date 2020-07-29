$1.00 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $1.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%.

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,700,000 after buying an additional 685,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,055,000 after buying an additional 658,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,720,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,531,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 182,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

