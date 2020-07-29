Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.18. Diamond S Shipping reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 723.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.53 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

NYSE:DSSI opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $341.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.26. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

