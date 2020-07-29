Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

MIME has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

Shares of MIME opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.25, a PEG ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486,665 shares in the company, valued at $54,947,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,195,792. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mimecast by 74.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $162,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 59.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,469 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 10.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

