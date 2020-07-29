Zacks: Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.76. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

