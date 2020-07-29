Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.38. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $5,493,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,807,188.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,235.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,003.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,745 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 46,721.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,865 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,863,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $194.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.56 and a 200-day moving average of $159.90.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

