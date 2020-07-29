Zacks: Analysts Expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.45. SmartFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 17.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMBK shares. BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $84,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SmartFinancial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $13.45 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

