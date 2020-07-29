-$0.14 EPS Expected for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Parsley Energy reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PE opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

