Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.69. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

PKI opened at $112.99 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $115.81. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

