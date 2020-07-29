Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

