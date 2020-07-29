Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after buying an additional 1,027,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after buying an additional 3,202,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after buying an additional 2,450,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

