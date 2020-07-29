$0.36 EPS Expected for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.54. Computer Programs & Systems reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $357.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

