Analysts Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.48. BCE reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Veritas Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Shares of BCE opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 3,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 514.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BCE by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,884,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,516,000 after acquiring an additional 911,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect SmartFinancial Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect SmartFinancial Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share
-$0.14 EPS Expected for Parsley Energy Inc This Quarter
-$0.14 EPS Expected for Parsley Energy Inc This Quarter
Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share
Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share
Verizon Communications Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank
Verizon Communications Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank
Verizon Communications Price Target Raised to $60.00
Verizon Communications Price Target Raised to $60.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report