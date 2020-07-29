Analysts Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.48. BCE reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Veritas Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Shares of BCE opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 3,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 514.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BCE by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,884,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,516,000 after acquiring an additional 911,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

