Verizon Communications’ (VZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

