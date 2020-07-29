$0.99 EPS Expected for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Jacobs Engineering posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of J stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $4,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $72,916,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $723,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $7,790,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

