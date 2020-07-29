Relx PLC (LON:REL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Relx PLC (LON:REL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,953.33 ($24.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REL shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) target price on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,925 ($23.69) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.80) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 1,690 ($20.80) on Wednesday. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 18.51 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95). The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,839.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,855.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Relx (LON:REL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.45) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relx will post 101.6977267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

