Relx PLC (LON:REL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Relx PLC (LON:REL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,953.33 ($24.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REL shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) target price on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,925 ($23.69) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.80) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 1,690 ($20.80) on Wednesday. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 18.51 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95). The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,839.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,855.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Relx (LON:REL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.45) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relx will post 101.6977267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect SmartFinancial Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect SmartFinancial Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share
-$0.14 EPS Expected for Parsley Energy Inc This Quarter
-$0.14 EPS Expected for Parsley Energy Inc This Quarter
Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share
Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share
Verizon Communications Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank
Verizon Communications Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank
Verizon Communications Price Target Raised to $60.00
Verizon Communications Price Target Raised to $60.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report