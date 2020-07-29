Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($2.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acceleron Pharma.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XLRN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $229,209.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at $716,830,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.74. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.