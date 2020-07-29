Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 279.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $446.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.37. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 200.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 148,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.
