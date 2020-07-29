Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EGBN. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $49.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.