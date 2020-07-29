JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $106.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $97.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $296.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

