Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

ABUS stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.83. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

