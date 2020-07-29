MGIC Investment (MTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MTG opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.
In other MGIC Investment news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
MGIC Investment Company Profile
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
