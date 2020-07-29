MGIC Investment (MTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTG opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTG. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

