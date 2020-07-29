Rent-A-Center (RCII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Rent-A-Center has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

